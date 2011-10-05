Fallecio Steve Jobs 1955-2011

Fallecio Steve Jobs 1955-2011Apple acaba de anunciar el fallecimiento de Steve Jobs. El anuncio oficial: -------- We are deeply saddened to announce that Steve Jobs passed away today. Steve’s brilliance, passion and energy were the source of countless innovations that enrich and improve all of our lives. The world is immeasurably better because of Steve. His greatest love was for his wife, Laurene, and his family. Our hearts go out to them and to all who were touched by his extraordinary gifts. -------- Sin duda es una noticia que lamentablemente se venia venir, se fue un gran un innovador y revolucionario, un hombre que ha dejado un legado que será recordado por siempre. Nuestros mas sinceros saludos a su familia, amigos y personas que lo querian. La Web de Apple muestra la siguiente imagen: Les dejo uno de los discursos mas increibles que dio Steve Jobs a un grupo de recien graduados:
Steve Jobs の Android に対するむき出しの憎悪には驚かされる。Jobs 自身、かつて次のような言葉を引用したことがある。「良いアーティストはマネするだけだが、偉大なアーティストは盗む」“Good atsrits copy, great atsrits steal.”都合のいいときは「盗む」といい、都合が悪くなると「盗まれた」といって怒るのは偽善的ではないかというひともいる。この話を理解するには Jobs の引用したことばの意味を理解する必要があると Brian Ford はいう。me & her: “Great atsrits steal the future” by Brian Ford: 21 October 2011 ＊ ＊ ＊アップルが盗んだものアップルが iPod を発明したわけではない。アップルはそのアイデアを盗み、音楽業界を自らのものにしてしまったのだ。今日我々が音楽を購入するにしても、聞くにしても、ほぼすべてはアップルのビジョンにしたがっている。Apple didn’t invent the iPod, they stole the idea and made the music industry their own. The way we buy and listen to music is now shaped almost entirely by Apple’s vision.アップルがスマートフォンを発明したわけではない。アップルはそのアイデアを盗み、自らのビジョンで業界を作り替えてしまったのだ。確かにアップルは iOS のこまごまとしたものを（通知がその典型例）他から「コピーしている」。しかし全体的として見れば、モバイル産業の未来はアップルによって形作られたのだ。Apple didn’t invent the smartphone, they stole the idea and reshaped the industry in their own vision. Yes, Apple has “copied” bits and pieces of iOS from other sources —notifications is the obvious example — but overall, the future of the mobile industry has been shaped by Apple.アップルがタブレットコンピュータを発明したわけではない。彼らはそのアイデアを盗み、今や iOS がタブレットマーケットの鋳型になっているのだ。Apple didn’t invent the tablet computer, they stole the idea and now iOS is the template for the tablet market. ＊ ＊ ＊「未来」を盗んだ未来とはマーケットシェアのことではない。「ポスト PC をどう捉えるかという考え方」（post-PC mindset）なのだ。The future isn’t about market share, it’s about a post-PC mindset:iPad 以前のタブレットは車に乗せてもらって東に行こうとしていたようなものだ。アップルはまったく新しい車を作り、西へ向きを変えたのだ。Pre-iPad, tablets were attempting to hitch a ride East. Apple built a brand new car and started driving West.いつの日か、誰かが（グーグルの Android OS がモバイルフォンで果たしたように）タブレットマーケットの大きな部分を占めることがあるとしても、それはアップルの「ポスト PC ワールド」というビジョンにタダ乗りしているだけなのだ。Even assuming someone, someday, takes the bulk of the tablet market (as Google’s Android OS has done in mobile) they’ll be sitting bitch in Apple’s vision of a post-PC world.目下のところ未来を所有しているのはアップルだが、マイクロソフトは未だタブレットがどちらへ向かっているのか分からないでいる。As it stands, Apple owns the future and Microsoft still doesn’t know where their tablet ideas went.ポイント：以上のどの場合も、アップルはライバルから「未来」を盗んだのだ。The takeaway: In each of the above cases Apple stole the future out from under their competitors. ＊ ＊ ＊Apple TV の場合Apple TV や iBooks がまだ離陸しない理由、それはアップルがまだこの業界を所有するに至っていないという理由でもあるのだが、それはアップルが未だ何も盗んでいないからだ。アップルはまだ何も明らかにしていない。アップルはＥブックリーダーやストリーミングをするセットトップボックスのアイデアをコピーしただけなのだ。The reason Apple TV and iBooks aren’t taking off — the reason Apple isn’t owning those industries — is that Apple hasn’t stolen anything. They’ve brought almost nothing to the table. They copied our basic ideas of what an ebook reader and a streaming set-top video device can be:「キミたちの望んだものは、ほらこれだよ。」“You wanted it, here it is.”Apple TV のことを Steve がホビーと呼んだのは、未だ業界を盗む方法が分かっていなかったので、アイデアを借用しただけという意味だった。未来はまだ手に入っていないのだ。When Steve called Apple TV a hobby, he meant that Apple is borrowing ideas because they don’t yet know how to steal the industry. The future is still up for grabs. ＊ ＊ ＊Android に対して苛立つわけSteve Jobs が Android についてかくも苛立っている理由は（Eric Schmidt の裏切りという個人的理由だけでなく）、目指すものが iOS を複写しただけのまあまあのものでしかなく、グーグルのハードウェアパートナーにしても盲目的に「iPhone のような」ハードウェアデザインを狙っているだけのように見えることにその原因があるのだと敢えて指摘したい。I would argue that the reason Steve Jobs was so irate about Android (beyond the personal betrayal of Eric Schmidt) is that it seems to aspire to little more than a “good enough” facsimile of iOS, and most of Google’s hardware partners are slavishly aiming for “iPhone-like” hardware designs.「オープン」こそ未来を盗もうとするグーグルの試みだ。しかし未だ追いつくに至っていない。（グーグルもこのことを承知している。幅広い調査から、みんなが Android フォンを「愛していない」ことを知っているからだ。その製品に誰も愛着を感じないのに未来を盗むなんてことはできないのだ。）“Open” is Google’s attempt to steal the future, but it’s not catching on. (Google knows this because their extensive research tells them that people don’t “love” their Android phones. You can’t steal the future if no one feels a connection to your product.) ＊ ＊ ＊T.S. Eliot のエッセーJobs の引用の元となったものについて触れることでこの稿を終えることとしたい。Pablo Picasso からの引用だといわれてきたが、T.S. Eliot のエッセーをねじ曲げて引用したもの（bastardized version）であることが分かっている。I’ll leave off with the source of the “good atsrits” quote. It’s often attributed to Pablo Picasso, but it turns out it’s a bastardized version of a quote from a T.S. Eliot essay.T.S. Eliot のエッセーのこそ、アップルの iOS に関するビジョンとグーグルの Android に関するビジョンの違いを最も端的に言い表しているのではないかと思う。Steve Jobs のレガシーと天才をこれほどうまく要約しているものはないように思う。This may be the most apt description of the difference between Apple’s vision for iOS and Google’s for Android I’ve ever read. It’s also as good a summary of Steve Jobs’s legacy and genius as you’ll likely ever find:［詩人が真に優れているかどうかを調べる］最も確実なテストのひとつは、詩人が借用しているやり方を見ることだ。未熟な詩人は真似をする。円熟した詩人は盗む。悪い詩人は借用したものを汚損する。良い詩人はそれをより良いものにするか、少なくともなんらか異なったものにはする。良い詩人は、盗んできたものをユニークで、元のものとはまったく異なった感じのものにする。悪い詩人は脈絡のないものに変えてしまう。通常良い詩人は、時を超えた時代の作者や異なる言語の作者、興味の異なる作者から借用する。One of the surest tests [of the superiority or inferiority of a poet] is the way in which a poet borrows. Immature poets imitate; mature poets steal; bad poets deface what they take, and good poets make it into something better, or at least something different. The good poet welds his theft into a whole of feeling which is unique, utterly different than that from which it is torn; the bad poet throws it into something which has no cohesion. A good poet will usually borrow from authors remote in time, or alien in language, or diverse in interest. ＊ ＊ ＊おもしろい・・・
