FBI cierra Megaupload, nosotros te damos 59 alternativas

FBI cierra Megaupload, nosotros te damos 59 alternativasEn el dia de hoy, se armó un revuelo padre porque el FBI decidio cerrar el popular website Megaupload utilizado por sitios como Cuevana entre otros para subir peliculas y verlas online. Muchos usaban Megaupload en forma "ilegitima" diria el FBI o para guardar "Pirateria" según ellos. Pero muchos otros utilizaban la plataforma para subir archivos grandes y asi evitar enviarlos por ej. por Email o servidores FTP. Bien, Megaupload no es o era el unico sitio web que permitia esto y para que no se queden sin alternativas les pasamos una lista que armamos con los sitios web mas populares, algunos son bien conocidos, otros no tanto. Y que usas vos en lugar de Megaupload? Te invitamos a comentar al pie de este post. En negrita los mas conocidos:
1 http://www.2shared.com 2 http://www.4shared.com 3 http://www.badongo.com/ 4 http://www.bayfiles.com 5 http://www.bitdrive.net/ 6 http://www.bitshare.com 7 http://www.crocko.com/ 8 http://www.depositfiles.com 9 http://www.fileai.com/ 10 http://www.fileapartment.com/ 11 http://www.fileden.com/ 12 http://www.filedino.com/ 13 http://www.filedropper.com 14 http://www.filefactory.com/ 15 http://www.filejungle.com 16 http://www.filepost.com 17 http://www.filesavr.com/ 18 http://www.fileserve.com (Este estoy usando yo y por ahora va bien). 19 http://www.fileslap.com/ 20 http://www.filesonic.com 21 http://www.filesovermiles.com 22 http://www.freakshare.com/ 23 http://www.ge.tt/ 24 http://www.gigasize.com 25 http://www.hotfile.com 26 http://www.kickload.com/ 27 http://www.largedocument.com/ 28 http://www.letitbit.net/ 29 http://www.localhostr.com/ 30 http://www.mediafire.com 31 http://www.megafileupload.com 32 http://www.megashare.com/ 33 http://www.megashares.com/ 34 http://www.megaupload.com (Bajado por el FBI 19-1-12) 35 http://www.minus.com/ 36 http://www.myfreefilehosting.com/ 37 http://www.netload.in/ 38 http://www.oron.com/ 39 http://www.pipebytes.com 40 http://www.rapidshare.com 41 http://www.securefileexchange.com/ 42 http://www.senditonthenet.com/ 43 http://www.sendspace.com 44 http://www.sendthisfile.com 45 http://www.senduit.com/ 46 http://www.simplefileexchange.com/ 47 http://www.speedyshare.com 48 http://www.turboupload.com 49 http://www.uploaded.to/ 50 http://www.uploadfiles.org 51 http://www.uploading.com 52 http://www.uploadstation.com 53 http://www.wetransfer.com/ 54 http://www.wikisend.com/ 55 http://www.wuala.com 56 http://www.wupload.com 57 http://www.x7.to/ 58 http://www.yousendit.comQue pasará? El FBI cerrará uno por uno? O las "huelgas" online no lo permitirán? Seguramente lo veremos en el pasar de los meses. Como frutillita del postre les pasamos estos dos sites que nos parecieron muy piolas, permiten descargar de varios de los sites arriba descriptos contratando solo una cuenta (habria que probarlos). http://multigulper.com/ http://www.zevera.com UPDATE 24-1-12: Tenga cuidado al comprar una cuenta premium de cualquier servicio ya que varios están bloqueando la posibilidad de compartir archivos y solo te dejan descargar lo que subiste vos.
Me gusta crear cosas, tengo varios blogs por donde canalizo lo que pienso o lo que me gusta contar este es uno de ellos en donde escribo sobre tecnología en español y trato de ayudar con guias y concejos. Soy un loco de la tecnología en casi todas sus formas. Mi blog principal en ingles es www.itcentralpoint.com

Fernando
