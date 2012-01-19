FBI cierra Megaupload, nosotros te damos 59 alternativas

Pages Navigation Menu

Chau Megaupload (www.techlatina.com)En el dia de hoy, se armó un revuelo padre porque el FBI decidio cerrar el popular website Megaupload utilizado por sitios como Cuevana entre otros para subir peliculas y verlas online. Muchos usaban Megaupload en forma "ilegitima" diria el FBI o para guardar "Pirateria" según ellos. Pero muchos otros utilizaban la plataforma para  subir archivos grandes y asi evitar enviarlos por ej. por Email o servidores FTP. Bien, Megaupload no es o era el unico sitio web que permitia esto y para que no se queden sin alternativas les pasamos una lista que armamos con los sitios web mas populares, algunos son bien conocidos, otros no tanto. Y que usas vos en lugar de Megaupload? Te invitamos a comentar al pie de este post.  En negrita los mas conocidos: 
1	http://www.2shared.com
2	http://www.4shared.com
3	http://www.badongo.com/
4	http://www.bayfiles.com
5	http://www.bitdrive.net/
6	http://www.bitshare.com
7	http://www.crocko.com/
8	http://www.depositfiles.com
9	http://www.fileai.com/
10	http://www.fileapartment.com/
11	http://www.fileden.com/
12	http://www.filedino.com/
13	http://www.filedropper.com
14	http://www.filefactory.com/
15	http://www.filejungle.com
16	http://www.filepost.com
17	http://www.filesavr.com/
18	http://www.fileserve.com (Este estoy usando yo y por ahora va bien).
19	http://www.fileslap.com/
20	http://www.filesonic.com
21	http://www.filesovermiles.com
22	http://www.freakshare.com/
23	http://www.ge.tt/
24	http://www.gigasize.com
25	http://www.hotfile.com
26	http://www.kickload.com/
27	http://www.largedocument.com/
28	http://www.letitbit.net/
29	http://www.localhostr.com/
30	http://www.mediafire.com
31	http://www.megafileupload.com
32	http://www.megashare.com/
33	http://www.megashares.com/
34	http://www.megaupload.com (Bajado por el FBI 19-1-12)
35	http://www.minus.com/
36	http://www.myfreefilehosting.com/
37	http://www.netload.in/
38	http://www.oron.com/
39	http://www.pipebytes.com
40	http://www.rapidshare.com
41	http://www.securefileexchange.com/
42	http://www.senditonthenet.com/
43	http://www.sendspace.com
44	http://www.sendthisfile.com
45	http://www.senduit.com/
46	http://www.simplefileexchange.com/
47	http://www.speedyshare.com
48	http://www.turboupload.com
49	http://www.uploaded.to/
50	http://www.uploadfiles.org
51	http://www.uploading.com
52	http://www.uploadstation.com
53	http://www.wetransfer.com/
54	http://www.wikisend.com/
55	http://www.wuala.com
56	http://www.wupload.com
57	http://www.x7.to/
58	http://www.yousendit.com
Que pasará? El FBI cerrará uno por uno? O las "huelgas" online no lo permitirán? Seguramente lo veremos en el pasar de los meses. Como frutillita del postre les pasamos estos dos sites que nos parecieron muy piolas, permiten descargar de varios de los sites arriba descriptos contratando solo una cuenta (habria que probarlos). http://multigulper.com/ http://www.zevera.com UPDATE 24-1-12: Tenga cuidado al comprar una cuenta premium de cualquier servicio ya que varios están bloqueando la posibilidad de compartir archivos y solo te dejan descargar lo que subiste vos.

