Estuvimos en BarCamp Bs. As. 2011 (con casi 2000 asistentes)
Con casi 2000 asistentes, BarCamp Buenos Aires 2011 rompe records en la region y se convierte en uno de las mas exitosas seguido por Barcamp Litoral que habia alcanzado las casi 1900 personas a principios de año.
BarCamp es un evento informal organizada desde hace algunos años por un grupo de personas y empresas del sector principalmente tecnologico. A pesar de esto muchas charlas que se dan distan de ser sobre temas de tecnologia y es asi como este año gracias a que la reunion tuvo lugar en las instalaciones de la Universidad de San Andres, la diversisdad de las charlas fue muy grande.
La caracteristica más llamativa de las reuniones BarCamp (además de ser gratuitas) es que cualquier persona interesada en dar una charla puede hacerlo. Solo debe inscribir el nombre de su charla en una pizarra con la grilla de las salas o aulas donde se darán las distintas exposiciones y la gente mirará la misma grilla para asistir. A partir de este año también incorporaron la aplicacion para smartphones, facilitando mucho el aceso a la informacion.
A pesar de que no existe ninguna charla pre-inscripta, los años han demostrado que ciertas personas referentes de distintos sectores siempre dan sus charlas anuales y no por nada son muy concurridas.
Este año la infraestructura provista por la Universidad de San Andres permitio también que tocaran bandas y DJ´s en vivo en un gran parque, (BarCamp Rock), que en conjunto de un componente no menos importante (cerveza libre todo el dia) hicieron de esta reunion un punto de encuentro para amigos y twitteros de todo el pais, he inclusive algunos paises vecinos.
Aprovechando que se reuniría una gran cantidad de personas, cada asistente colaboró con un alimento no perecedero para donarlo a la fundacion Banco de Alimentos, que llego a juntar casi 40 cajas que repartirán en comedores de todo el pais.
Como siempre, una excelente oportunidad llena de ideas en un espacio donde los mas exitosos no tienen miedo de compartir, los que saben; enseñar, y los que quieren aprender; participar y escuchar para entre todos darle sentido a la palabra Comunidad.
